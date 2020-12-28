Man taken to hospital after shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

It happened near Greenbrier Street around 12:44 p.m. Monday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot in the behind.

There’s no word on where the shot came from.

No other details have been released.

