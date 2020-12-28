Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting

It happened near Greenbrier Street around 12:44 p.m. Monday.
It happened near Greenbrier Street around 12:44 p.m. Monday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting.

It happened near Greenbrier Street around 12:44 p.m. Monday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the man was shot in the behind.

There’s no word on where the shot came from.

No other details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway into a creek.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, a firefighter assigned to the 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg...
Reward increased for information in firefighter’s arson-related death
Chris Lane on Studio 3 New Years
Chris Lane on Studio 3 New Years
Barboursville Rotary Car Give away on Studio 3
Barboursville Rotary Car Give away on Studio 3
Several regional DMV offices now appointment only