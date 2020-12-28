Nine COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 28, 2020, there have been 1,456,625 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 81,436 total cases and 1,263 deaths.

The deaths include an 80-year old male from Hampshire County, a 92-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year old male from Hampshire County.

There are 24,273 active cases.

55,900 people have recovered.

As of Monday, there have been 30,737 coronavirus vaccines administered and 60,875 doses received.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (699), Berkeley (5,964), Boone (1,019), Braxton (275), Brooke (1,312), Cabell (4,945), Calhoun (124), Clay (252), Doddridge (236), Fayette (1,673), Gilmer (375), Grant (739), Greenbrier (1,368), Hampshire (926), Hancock (1,740), Hardy (734), Harrison (2,786), Jackson (1,110), Jefferson (2,249), Kanawha (8,360), Lewis (471), Lincoln (723), Logan (1,577), Marion (1,676), Marshall (1,891), Mason (980), McDowell (926), Mercer (2,622), Mineral (2,058), Mingo (1,379), Monongalia (5,110), Monroe (607), Morgan (629), Nicholas (628), Ohio (2,417), Pendleton (276), Pleasants (547), Pocahontas (338), Preston (1,586), Putnam (2,880), Raleigh (2,562), Randolph (1,054), Ritchie (328), Roane (283), Summers (406), Taylor (656), Tucker (303), Tyler (332), Upshur (836), Wayne (1,627), Webster (134), Wetzel (657), Wirt (210), Wood (4,735), Wyoming (1,106).

