Advertisement

Over 4,500 new cases, 60 deaths in Ohio

There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 62 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 4,519 new positive cases within the last 24 hours.

290 people have been hospitalized since Sunday.

There have been 30 ICU admissions in connection to the virus.

Overall, there have been 675,044 cases, 8,571 deaths, 37,076 hospitalizations and 5,749 ICU admissions over the course of the pandemic.

523,494 people have presumed recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway into a creek.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

This brings the total number of deaths to 52 for the county.
Eight COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County
Crews respond to fire in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Christmas eve.
Coroner identifies person killed in apartment fire
KSP | Death investigation under way in Pike County
Road Police Lights
Seven fatal crashes reported over Christmas holiday