Over 4,500 new cases, 60 deaths in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - 62 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there were 4,519 new positive cases within the last 24 hours.

290 people have been hospitalized since Sunday.

There have been 30 ICU admissions in connection to the virus.

Overall, there have been 675,044 cases, 8,571 deaths, 37,076 hospitalizations and 5,749 ICU admissions over the course of the pandemic.

523,494 people have presumed recovered.

