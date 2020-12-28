Advertisement

Police: Girl, 7, hit in back by bullet fired into home

Police lights
Authorities in Ohio say a 7-year-old girl was hit by one of several bullets fired into a Cincinnati house on Christmas night.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a 7-year-old girl was hit by one of several bullets fired into a Cincinnati house on Christmas night.

Police said the gunfire occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday at a home adjacent to the border of the Clifton and Avondale neighborhoods.

Officers said the child was hit in the back and was breathing when they arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was random or the home was targeted. A white sport utility vehicle reported leaving the scene was being sought.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
Crews respond to fire in Flatwoods, Kentucky on Christmas eve.
Flatwoods apartment fire deemed fatal
Troopers say the vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway into a creek.
Two killed in Athens County crash
Police say Amara White was being pushed in the stroller in Newark, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas
Joshua Phillips has been transported from CAMC General Hospital to South Central Regional Jail...
Man accused of killing Charleston Police Officer moves from hospital to jail

Latest News

This photo submitted by a viewer shows the flames shooting from a house on Hal Greer that...
Marshall students lose home to fire on Christmas
A winning ticket of $2 million was sold in Princeton, Kentucky.
Kentuckian wins millions in Powerball
Thomas Wilson, 55, was last seen Tuesday night at 11:30 p.m. into the early morning in downtown...
Silver Alert issued for man in Roane County, West Virginia
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified