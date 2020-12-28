Police: Girl, 7, hit in back by bullet fired into home

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a 7-year-old girl was hit by one of several bullets fired into a Cincinnati house on Christmas night.

Police said the gunfire occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday at a home adjacent to the border of the Clifton and Avondale neighborhoods.

Officers said the child was hit in the back and was breathing when they arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Her condition wasn’t immediately available.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the shooting was random or the home was targeted. A white sport utility vehicle reported leaving the scene was being sought.

