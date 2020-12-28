Advertisement

Seven fatal crashes reported over Christmas holiday

Road Police Lights
Road Police Lights(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nine people were killed in seven fatal crashes over the holiday weekend.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, fewer motorists were killed this year in comparison to the last two years.

The holiday weekend is within a four day period from Thursday, December 24 at 12 a.m. until Sunday, December 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Troopers say 66% of those killed were not wearing a seat-belt. Using a seat-belt is the single, most effective way to protect yourself during a crash.

There were 142 impaired drivers this year, which is a 137% increase compared to 2019.

In 2019, 12 people were killed between December 23-25. In 2018, there were 11 people killed from December 21-25.

