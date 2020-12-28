Several regional DMV offices now appointment only

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Kanawha City, Winfield and Lewisburg DMV Regional Offices will be operating through appointment only until further notice, due to COVID-19 exposures.

Any walk-ins that need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions on the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of the DMV’s local kiosks.

A kiosk is located right outside the Kanawha City Regional Office and another is in the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard.

Lewisburg area customers can also visit kiosks in Beckley located at the Kroger in Beckley Crossing and the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.

Additionally, customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates, may utilize the drop boxes outside the Kanawha City, Winfield and Lewisburg DMV Regional Offices.

Customers who cannot do their transactions online or at a kiosk may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Beckley, Flatwoods, Spencer, Huntington, or Parkersburg DMV Regional Offices.

