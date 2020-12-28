Shoppers hit stores early for holiday gift returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tis the season for gift returns.

Now that the presents are unwrapped, some may be finding those “perfect” presents aren’t so perfect. If you’re thinking about exchanging some items, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has some tips for you.

1. Hold on to the receipt. This makes the return quick and easy. 2. Check to see if you can return an item purchased online in-person. Some retailers require all online purchases to be returned online, meaning you’re responsible for shipping fees. 3. Watch for the “final sale” polices. Those prevent you from returning anything, unless the item has a defect. 4. Avoid the holiday rush.

One shopper we spoke to got to Target right as it opened at 8 a.m. Monday to return some clothes.

“Not as many shoppers at the same time,” said Shopper Monia Turley. “The return took about five minutes at the most.”

She wasn’t the only one with that idea.

“During the pandemic, we tend to get to stores pretty early to avoid the crowds,” said Shopper Kayla Cato.

Cato returned a toy to Target early Monday morning. She said it was one of the only times she’s set food inside a store this season.

“We mostly shopped online to avoid the stores,” said Cato.

Online shopping has become quite common for shoppers during the pandemic. Experts say when it comes to online returns, be patient and prepare for a longer wait to see those refunds show up in your bank account.

