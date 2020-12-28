Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Two sisters from Minnesota went through pregnancy during a pandemic together and ended up giving birth to their baby boys just 90 minutes apart.

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille found out they were pregnant in April, shortly after the state went into a pandemic lockdown. The two relied on each other when their dad died from cancer in 2016, and they did it again, weathering the nine months of pregnancy together.

“Even for the baby showers and things like that, it’s not normal and not what you expect in your head, so it’s so hard. But having someone like my sister going through it was just so comforting,” Schille said.

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes apart after weathering the nine months of pregnancy together. (Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

Even though the sisters were both due in December and had the same doctor, they ended up going into labor much closer than expected. As Schille’s induction date arrived, it turned out Carruth’s baby just didn’t want to be left out.

“She had texted me at 2:30 in the morning saying, ‘I’m having contractions.’ She goes, ‘I might be meeting you at the hospital.’ I’m like no way,” Schille said.

The sisters got side-by-side rooms at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville and kept in touch during labor.

“We would text back and forth. ‘What are you dilated to? Have you gotten an epidural yet?’” Schille said.

Their two healthy baby boys, Cassius John and Zander Paul, were born just 90 minutes apart.

Both sisters believe it was a wink from their dad, from whom Zander got his middle name, helping them stay together in a time of isolation. Now, in a year that brought so many challenges, this family has two reasons to smile.

“During a pandemic, when you’re not even allowed to have visitors or anything like that, it was just such a ray of hope, I feel like, for our family,” Carruth said.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.