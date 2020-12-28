Suspect in custody after standoff situation
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A brief standoff with police ensued Monday morning after police responded to a shots fired call, according to dispatchers.
The incident happened along Sheppard Drive just before 10 a.m.
Huntington Police tells WSAZ.com a suspect is in custody.
