Suspect in custody after standoff situation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A brief standoff with police ensued Monday morning after police responded to a shots fired call, according to dispatchers.

The incident happened along Sheppard Drive just before 10 a.m.

Huntington Police tells WSAZ.com a suspect is in custody.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

