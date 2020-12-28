Advertisement

Three coronavirus-related deaths in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Dec. 28, 2020
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 45-year-old man, an 85-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man have died. This brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 180.

There are 1,846 active cases.

The health department says there are 381 new coronavirus cases since December 23.

338 additional people have recovered. There have been 6,549 recoveries over the course of the pandemic.

