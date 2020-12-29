21 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 21 people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 29, 2020, there have been 1,468,110 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 82,773 total cases and 1,284 deaths.

The deaths include a 90-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Pendleton County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, and an 81-year old female from Harrison County.

There are 24,264 active cases.

57,225 people have recovered.

In regards to the coronavirus vaccine, West Virginia has received 72,175 doses and administered 34,474.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).

