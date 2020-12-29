Advertisement

21 COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 21 people have died in connection to COVID-19.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 29, 2020, there have been 1,468,110 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 82,773 total cases and 1,284 deaths.

The deaths include a 90-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old male from Pendleton County, an 80-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Marshall County, a 67-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, a 95-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Berkeley County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, and an 81-year old female from Harrison County.

There are 24,264 active cases.

57,225 people have recovered.

In regards to the coronavirus vaccine, West Virginia has received 72,175 doses and administered 34,474.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (710), Berkeley (6,045), Boone (1,031), Braxton (276), Brooke (1,357), Cabell (5,034), Calhoun (127), Clay (252), Doddridge (238), Fayette (1,689), Gilmer (386), Grant (748), Greenbrier (1,391), Hampshire (943), Hancock (1,801), Hardy (751), Harrison (2,844), Jackson (1,129), Jefferson (2,282), Kanawha (8,425), Lewis (486), Lincoln (729), Logan (1,598), Marion (1,725), Marshall (1,960), Mason (992), McDowell (932), Mercer (2,669), Mineral (2,067), Mingo (1,398), Monongalia (5,173), Monroe (613), Morgan (632), Nicholas (636), Ohio (2,452), Pendleton (283), Pleasants (556), Pocahontas (344), Preston (1,612), Putnam (2,898), Raleigh (2,609), Randolph (1,104), Ritchie (330), Roane (290), Summers (418), Taylor (667), Tucker (312), Tyler (346), Upshur (870), Wayne (1,656), Webster (143), Wetzel (671), Wirt (213), Wood (4,814), Wyoming (1,116).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Suspect in custody after standoff situation
Man arrested and charged following standoff situation
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested
A three-vehicle crash in Lewis County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital
Richard Turner and Laiken Salyers were killed in a car crash in Athens County.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash

Latest News

Grocery store set to close
According to the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System Map, as of December 29, 40 counties are...
53 counties are red or orange in West Virginia
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held for first responders
Jason Wurster passed away on Tuesday.
Putnam County EMT passes away