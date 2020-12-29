Advertisement

55 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Fifty-five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday, saying the latest cases range from a 1-year-old boy to men in their 80s.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 2,330 positive cases, 1,747 which have recovered and 559 which remain active.

Twenty-six people have died due to the virus.

