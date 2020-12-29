78 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 78 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported as of Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the case count to 4,112 since the pandemic began.

13 additional hospitalizations have been reported within the last 24 hours.

73 people have recovered. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,095.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

