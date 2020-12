PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Be prepared for delays if you are traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Putnam County.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com an accident has closed both eastbound lanes near mile marker 40.

No other details have been released at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.