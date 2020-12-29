Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 2,990 new cases, 31 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,990 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths.

He said Lawrence and Pike counties in eastern Kentucky are among counties with the most new cases.

The statewide positivity rate was 8.41 percent.

Beshear announced that he has extended the facial covering mandate for 30 days, starting at 5 p.m. Jan. 2.

He also said the eviction moratorium has been extended through end of January in conjunction with CDC guidelines.

The governor also talked about vaccines, saying 202,650 have been allocated through the end of the month.

Starting the week of Jan. 4, he said an allocation of 53,700 vaccines, both Pfizer and Moderna, will be made available.

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has had 261,492 total COVID-19 cases and 2,594 deaths.

In his last public COVID-19 address of 2020, Beshear urged Kentuckians to celebrate New Year’s small and responsibly to discourage further spread of the virus.

