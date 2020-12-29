COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held for first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

It’s open to first responders, including firefighters and EMS workers.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, December 29, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the health department on Lee Street East in Charleston.

“I’m very excited to be able to offer vaccines to the people who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 300 days,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Vaccines are one more tool we have to help stamp out this disease. I hope that all of our first responders take advantage of the opportunity.”

If you’d like to be vaccinated, bring a smartphone or another device where officials can access an email account.

