Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital

A three-vehicle crash in Carter County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
A three-vehicle crash in Carter County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four people to the hospital.(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A three-vehicle crash Monday evening has closed a busy roadway and sent four people to the hospital, Carter County 911 dispatchers say.

It happened at the Grayson intersection of the AA Highway.

Dispatchers say two people were flown from the scene, one to Cabell Huntington Hospital and the other to St. Mary’s Medical Center, while two others were taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tweeted that the roadway could be closed for three or more hours in that area.

