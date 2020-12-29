Advertisement

Embrace your space this winter

By Josie Fletcher
Dec. 29, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After an extended season of outdoor entertaining and parties on the patio, winter weather is forcing people back indoors.

With reduced travel and multiple family members working from home, the stresses and strains on your home with increase.

Home Improvement and Safety Expert Tom Kraeutler joined Susan on Studio 3 to demonstrate his favorite fix-ups and do-it-yourself projects as you head into winter.

