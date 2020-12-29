Fire damages Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire damaged a home Monday night in Huntington, firefighters say.

It was reported just before 8 p.m. along Rutland Avenue.

According to Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader, the fire started as a cooking fire.

Flames worked their way up a wall after someone in the home left something on the burner and walked away. The fire got into the ceiling, but firefighters managed to put it out quickly.

No one was hurt.

Damage to the home is described as minor. Firefighters say the house remains inhabitable.

Rader said cooking fires are the top cause of fires throughout the country.

