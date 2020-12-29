Advertisement

Fire damages Huntington home

A cooking fire damaged a home Monday evening along Rutland Avenue in Huntington.
A cooking fire damaged a home Monday evening along Rutland Avenue in Huntington.(Gray Media)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire damaged a home Monday night in Huntington, firefighters say.

It was reported just before 8 p.m. along Rutland Avenue.

According to Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader, the fire started as a cooking fire.

Flames worked their way up a wall after someone in the home left something on the burner and walked away. The fire got into the ceiling, but firefighters managed to put it out quickly.

No one was hurt.

Damage to the home is described as minor. Firefighters say the house remains inhabitable.

Rader said cooking fires are the top cause of fires throughout the country.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Turner and Laiken Salyers were killed in a car crash in Athens County.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

Ohio University coaches remember the legacy of Laiken Salyers, a student/athlete who died in a...
Coaches remember OU student killed in crash
A three-vehicle crash in Carter County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital
23-year-old Laiken Nicole Salyers of Wheelersburg, Ohio, and 20-year-old Richard R. Turner of...
Coaches remember legacy of OU student killed in accident
Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
37 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County