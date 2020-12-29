Grocery store set to close

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A grocery store in Ironton, Ohio will be closing its doors for good in the new year.

Pick’n Save officials confirmed the closure Tuesday.

The vice president of corporate affairs and communications, Meredith Gremel, said the following about the decision, “SpartanNash and our Pick’n Save store have proudly served the Ironton community for many years. Recently, we made the difficult decision not to renew our lease, and we have announced to our associates that we will be closing the Pick’n Save located at 1113 Ironton Hills Dr. in Ironton. Our final day of operation is scheduled for late January. This closure is a business decision based on our continuous evaluation of our retail footprint and what is best for our more than 150 corporate-owned stores, our associates and the communities we serve.”

“While it is never an easy decision to close a store, this is not a reflection on our 55 dedicated associates or their commitment to serving our customers. "

