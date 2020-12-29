Advertisement

Jefferson volunteer firefighters grieve fellow firefighter’s death from COVID-19

By Katie Wilson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another first responder on the front lines of the pandemic has lost their life to COVID-19.

Jason Wurster was an advanced care technician for Putnam County EMS and a firefighter for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.

He contracted coronavirus last month and succumbed to the virus Tuesday after a hard-fought battle.

“It just doesn’t seem real, said Assistant Fire Chief Robbie Nutter. “It seemed like just the other day we were texting, joking around, carrying on ...”

Nutter and other firefighters got the news early Tuesday. They escorted Wurster’s body to the funeral home at 11 a.m. and returned to the station by noon to hang mourning crepes.

Most of the Jefferson volunteer firefighters have worked not only beside Wurster, but under his leadership when he served as chief from 2016-2020.

“During his four-year term as chief, he did a lot,” Nutter said. “He got us all new bunker gear, the new fire apparatus, and the new building that we’re in now.”

While his brothers describe him as a wonderful firefighter, they say he was an even better person.

“Jason was a great guy,” Nutter said. “He’d do anything in the world for anybody. We all loved him.”

Now grieving their loved one, Jefferson firefighters say they’ve lost family and the community has lost a hero.

As they cope with Wurster’s passing, they’re reminded of just how destructive the coronavirus can be.

