Advertisement

Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot

Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.
Police were called to a scene of carnage in Canton, Miss., on Tuesday.(Gray Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital, WLBT reported.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month-old pregnant woman who was shot in the face and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman and unborn child all died as a result. The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Suspect in custody after standoff situation
Man arrested and charged following standoff situation
A three-vehicle crash in Lewis County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested
Richard Turner and Laiken Salyers were killed in a car crash in Athens County.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash

Latest News

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine...
Kamala Harris gets coronavirus vaccine
First Warning Forecast
Another Slick Holiday Travel
Boeing's 737 Max will return to the skies carrying U.S. passengers on Tuesday for the first...
Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight
The mayor of Petrinja, Croatia, was in the middle of a press conference when a strong...
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia; 5 deaths reported