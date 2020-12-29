Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million

(WSAZ) - As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots climb, players now have a chance at winning $739 million.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $376 million with a cash option amount of $287.4 million.

The POWERBALL® jackpot for Wednesday night is an estimated $363 million. The cash option is $279.2 million.

Tickets for the Mega Millions drawing are $2 each. The drawings take place at 10:58 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot are also $2 each. The drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:58 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.