Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Grocery store set to close
A three-vehicle crash in Lewis County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital
Suspect in custody after standoff situation
Man arrested and charged following standoff situation
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Space heaters cause thousands of fires and hundreds of deaths a year.
Firefighters urging people to follow space heater safety measures
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Jason Wurster, an advanced care technician for Putnam County EMS and a firefighter for the...
Jefferson volunteer firefighters grieve fellow firefighter’s death from COVID-19
Space heaters cause thousands of fires and hundreds of deaths a year.
Firefighters urging people to follow space heater safety measures
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired