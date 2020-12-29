Advertisement

Pursuit ends in one arrest

Police are on scene of an incident.
Police are on scene of an incident.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase with sheriff’s deputies.

The incident happened in Sissonville near Woodward Drive and Limestone Road, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com the pursuit was over a possible stolen vehicle.

One person was arrested.

No other details have been released.

