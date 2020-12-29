Advertisement

Putnam County EMT passes away

Jason Wurster passed away on Tuesday.
Jason Wurster passed away on Tuesday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An EMT with Putnam County EMS and Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department has passed away in connection to COVID-19.

Jason Wurster was making a recovery and came off of the ventilator but took a turn for the worst on Monday, according to the Jefferson Fire Chief.

He died on Tuesday, according to Hurricane Fire and Rescue.

WSAZ is working to learn more.

