Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several stores will be closing in the Charleston Town Center in the next few weeks.

WSAZ has learned that Talbots, Chico’s and White House Black Market will be closing their doors soon.

A spokesperson for Talbot’s said in an email that their lease expired and they will be closing. We asked for additional information regarding a timeline of the closure but have not heard back.

A store employee at Chico’s and White House Black Market says that their stores will be vacated by January 26th.

WSAZ has contacted corporate headquarters, but has not yet heard back.

We reached out to the Charleston Town Center for additional information, a spokesperson responded by saying:

“As leasing negotiations are always confidential, Charleston Town Center is unable to comment.”

WSAZ has also tried contacting the Mall Task Force about the closures and future plans, but have not received a response.

Earlier this year Francesca’s, Hollister, Joseph A. Bank and the WVU Fan Store all shuttered their operations in the Charleston Town Center.

