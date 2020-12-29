Six COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six more deaths have been reported in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 92-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 186.

There are 73 new cases as of Tuesday.

The health department says there are 1,810 active cases.

103 additional people have recovered. Overall, there have been 6,652 recoveries.

