Smoke in hospital’s boiler room

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have cleared from Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

They were called at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday because of smoke in the boiler room.

Firefighters told WSAZ there was smoke coming from a motor in the boiler room, but no fire.

No one was forced to leave the hospital.

No injuries reported.

Firefighters cleared the scene a few minutes before 6 a.m.

