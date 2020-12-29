Smoke in hospital’s boiler room
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have cleared from Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Charleston.
They were called at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday because of smoke in the boiler room.
Firefighters told WSAZ there was smoke coming from a motor in the boiler room, but no fire.
No one was forced to leave the hospital.
No injuries reported.
Firefighters cleared the scene a few minutes before 6 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.