Special Delivery | Officer aids in roadside birth

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - One police officer’s overnight shift took an unusual turn Monday when a 911 dispatcher received a call for help from an expecting mother.

Dispatchers say the mother’s water broke on the way to the hospital. The woman was on the verge of giving birth, so the family pulled off the road into a parking lot.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene as well as a nearby Ashland police officer who helped deliver the baby while the ambulance was on the way.

According to the department, Officer Jordan had never been in a situation like that before, but it didn’t stop him from “stepping up.”

The Ashland Police Department’s post on social media thanking Officer Jordan for a job well done said, “With over 23 years of service, Officer Jordan thought he had seen everything – he was wrong.”

Ashland police say mom and baby girl were doing great as they finished their ride to the hospital in the ambulance.

