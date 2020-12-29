Winter stages one day comeback

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long Christmas weekend ended in a sigh on Monday as warming temperatures melted the lion’s share of the snow away. Temperatures flirted with 50 degrees across the region despite a cloud-shrouded sky. Now under the cover of darkness colder air is seeping in from the northwest which promises a drop in temperature into the 20s by sunrise. Careful of patchy black ice if walking or traveling on Tuesday morning as the Monday snow melt has collected into pockets of water only to re-freeze by the first light of day.

Tuesday’s skies will trend bluer and bluer as the day wears on although early clouds even a spot of flurries or freezing mist can greet the morning drive to work.

Skiers heading into the high country will be treated to a crisp winter day with the groomers grooming and the snow guns going high blast. All WV resorts (Canaan, Timberline, Snowshoe and Winterplace) are enjoying a fine first week for holiday season boarders and downhillers.

In time this week a wind shift to the south will take hold and with it will come much warmer air. Highs will aim for the 50s by Wednesday and again on Friday though a one day cool down with showers will be realized on Thursday.

New Year’s eve and New Year’s day will be rather grey and damp with showers common. With temperatures in the 50s (40s up high) the forecast calls for rain not snow even in the mountains.

