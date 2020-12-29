Advertisement

Winter stages one day comeback

Don't look for scenes like this the rest of 2021
Don't look for scenes like this the rest of 2021(KSNB)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The long Christmas weekend ended in a sigh on Monday as warming temperatures melted the lion’s share of the snow away. Temperatures flirted with 50 degrees across the region despite a cloud-shrouded sky. Now under the cover of darkness colder air is seeping in from the northwest which promises a drop in temperature into the 20s by sunrise. Careful of patchy black ice if walking or traveling on Tuesday morning as the Monday snow melt has collected into pockets of water only to re-freeze by the first light of day.

Tuesday’s skies will trend bluer and bluer as the day wears on although early clouds even a spot of flurries or freezing mist can greet the morning drive to work.

Skiers heading into the high country will be treated to a crisp winter day with the groomers grooming and the snow guns going high blast. All WV resorts (Canaan, Timberline, Snowshoe and Winterplace) are enjoying a fine first week for holiday season boarders and downhillers.

In time this week a wind shift to the south will take hold and with it will come much warmer air. Highs will aim for the 50s by Wednesday and again on Friday though a one day cool down with showers will be realized on Thursday.

New Year’s eve and New Year’s day will be rather grey and damp with showers common. With temperatures in the 50s (40s up high) the forecast calls for rain not snow even in the mountains.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Turner and Laiken Salyers were killed in a car crash in Athens County.
UPDATE | Ohio University releases statement after student from Wheelersburg dies in crash
Deputies tell WSAZ, Kaitlyn Zerkle, 30, was found dead along Adamsville Road.
Body found in Mason County identified
A West Virginia Air National Guard Airman has died from fatal injuries, during a mutual aid...
UPDATE | Investigators say fire that killed National Guardsman was arson
Deputies are on scene of a body found along Adamsville Road.
Deputies: Body found in Mason County
A Jackson County deputy is in the hospital after being dragged by a vehicle.
Deputy dragged by car, suspect arrested

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Snow continues to disappear in days ahead
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 26
First Warning Forecast | Some ups, downs heading into new year
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Dec 26
First Warning Forecast | Temperatures moderate this weekend