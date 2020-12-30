3 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 additional cases in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

Health officials say the latest victims were a 76-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman.

In addition, 79 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,567 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Active cases were at 1,876, while 6,662 had recovered from the virus.

One hundred eighty-nine people have died from the virus in Kanawha County.

