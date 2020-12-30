Advertisement

3 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 additional cases in Kanawha County

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County, as well as 79 new cases.
Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County, as well as 79 new cases.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday.

Health officials say the latest victims were a 76-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman.

In addition, 79 new cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 7,567 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Active cases were at 1,876, while 6,662 had recovered from the virus.

One hundred eighty-nine people have died from the virus in Kanawha County.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back

Latest News

Long line outside of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
Governor announces vaccination plan for individuals age 80 and older in W.Va.
A woman is recovering at home Wednesday evening after getting shot in the leg overnight.
Victim in overnight shooting says shooter had wrong house
A woman faces felonious assault charges after a Christmas Eve stabbing in Oak Hill, Ohio.
Woman charged in southeast Ohio stabbing
Courtesy of AP Images
Health Department to distribute COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday