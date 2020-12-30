34 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 34 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 30, 2020, there have been 1,479,263 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 84,225 total cases and 1,318 deaths.

The deaths include an 87-year old male from Mason County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Hancock County, 90-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Ohio County, a 62-year old female from Hancock County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from McDowell County, a 93-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old female from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Summers County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Logan County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Brooke County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 52-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio, and a 46-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 24,433 active cases.

1,452 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

58,474 have recovered.

86,800 doses of the vaccine have been received and 37,862 have been administered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (744), Berkeley (6,202), Boone (1,053), Braxton (285), Brooke (1,387), Cabell (5,111), Calhoun (128), Clay (258), Doddridge (240), Fayette (1,695), Gilmer (391), Grant (755), Greenbrier (1,436), Hampshire (966), Hancock (1,821), Hardy (761), Harrison (2,898), Jackson (1,142), Jefferson (2,324), Kanawha (8,506), Lewis (516), Lincoln (733), Logan (1,630), Marion (1,768), Marshall (2,027), Mason (1,014), McDowell (952), Mercer (2,713), Mineral (2,085), Mingo (1,417), Monongalia (5,269), Monroe (618), Morgan (637), Nicholas (645), Ohio (2,480), Pendleton (284), Pleasants (564), Pocahontas (351), Preston (1,635), Putnam (2,925), Raleigh (2,655), Randolph (1,131), Ritchie (339), Roane (295), Summers (428), Taylor (678), Tucker (321), Tyler (353), Upshur (900), Wayne (1,682), Webster (146), Wetzel (689), Wirt (216), Wood (4,871), Wyoming (1,155).

