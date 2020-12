CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 54 out of West Virginia’s 55 counties are either red or orange on the County Alert System Map.

This is as of December 30.

Calhoun County is the only county listed as green.

13 counties are orange. 41 are red.

