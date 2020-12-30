Another person dies from COVID-19 in Boyd County; 87 new cases reported

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest victim was a 61-year-old man.

His death marks 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

County health officials also announced 87 new cases, ranging from an 8-month-old girl to an 81- year-old woman. Two of the newest cases are hospitalized.

The county has had 3,071 positive cases, including 1,209 in December alone.

There have been 1,785 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.