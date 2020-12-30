Advertisement

Another person dies from COVID-19 in Boyd County; 87 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 has claimed another person’s life in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday, saying the latest victim was a 61-year-old man.

His death marks 43 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

County health officials also announced 87 new cases, ranging from an 8-month-old girl to an 81- year-old woman. Two of the newest cases are hospitalized.

The county has had 3,071 positive cases, including 1,209 in December alone.

There have been 1,785 recoveries.

