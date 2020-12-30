Charleston looks to limit people panhandling along streets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill passed by the Charleston Planning, Streets and Traffic Committee is aiming to improve public safety by limiting where people are able to stand along roads in the city.

The bill does not eliminate someone’s right to panhandle and raise money in the city, but it does prevent people from doing it in busy, high-traffic areas.

If passed by the full City Council, people could not panhandle within 25 feet of a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or higher, within a one block radius of a highway or bridge entrance or exit, or enter into the roadway and block traffic to collect money.

“We need to do what’s right to protect residents safety and give them an environment in the city where they want to be here,” Councilman Chad Robinson said. “We want to avoid people getting injured or hurting someone if they run into someone else.”

Robinson said he has received many complaints from residents he represents in the 20th Ward about people panhandling along dangerous roads.

“It’s just a matter of time until someone gets injured or hurt by someone not paying attention, a driver not paying attention, or an act of violence,” Robinson said.

Police officers will be able to charge someone violating the law with public nuisance. It will be a misdemeanor and carry a fine up to $500. Every day someone breaks the law will be considered a separate offense, and three offenses within a 12-month period can result in up to 10 days in jail.

“The most important thing, I don’t want to limit someone’s First Amendment rights,” Robinson said. “This does not eliminate funding from our youth leagues, it doesn’t eliminate campaigning from our candidates or politicians, it doesn’t eliminate panhandling. It will just protect the public by allowing those situations to be done in safer locations.”

People who rely on panhandling to survive are concerned going to less busy areas will cost them their livelihood.

Gary Barnett started panhandling along Patrick Street after losing his job due to the pandemic. He hopes to collect around $30 per day from cars stopping at the intersection that would be off limits under this proposal.

“I don’t see it hurting nobody, as long as the people who drive the cars don’t complain and the people don’t complain,” Garnett said. “There is nobody forcing them to give money up or whatever. They just drive by. It’s voluntary. What’s illegal about it? It shouldn’t be illegal.”

The bill now goes to the Public Safety Committee for a vote before going to the full City Council.

Read the full copy of Bill No. 7889 here.

