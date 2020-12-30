Christmas tree recycling at Captiol Market

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capitol Market is accepting fresh Christmas tree for recycling.

They will be accepted now through January 10, 2021.

You can drop off your fresh, un-decorated tree in Capitol Market’s Outdoor Market. The drop off is located at the northern side of the pavilion. This is closest to the rear parking lot that runs parallel to the pavilion.

Charleston’s Public Works Department will gather the trees and chip them to become mulch and compost.

“Capitol Market is always looking for ways to keep our operations green. This partnership with the City of Charleston allows us to remain eco-conscious in our Christmas tree season from start to finish,” notes Capitol Market Executive Director, Nichole Greene-Jenkins.

“The City of Charleston is proud to partner with the Capitol Market to provide this eco-friendly service,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As always, our chipper trucks will continue to pick up trees that are set curbside in our neighborhoods, but this provides a service to folks that may not live within city limits.”

The hours at Capitol Market are Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday 12 pm to 5 pm. New Year’s Eve hours are 10 am to 4 pm and on New Year’s Day, Capitol Market will be closed.

