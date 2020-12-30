COVID-19 Ky. | 3,784 new cases, 29 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.

In a news release, he reported that the positivity rate had increased to 9.09 percent.

Jefferson County, which includes the Louisville metro area, reported 527 new cases in one day alone.

Since the pandemic started, 2,623 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus.

