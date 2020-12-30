Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 3,784 new cases, 29 more deaths

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.

In a news release, he reported that the positivity rate had increased to 9.09 percent.

Jefferson County, which includes the Louisville metro area, reported 527 new cases in one day alone.

Since the pandemic started, 2,623 Kentuckians have died as a result of the virus.

