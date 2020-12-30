Advertisement

Crews fight vacant house fire in Charleston

Fire broke out in a vacant house just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Crescent Road in...
Fire broke out in a vacant house just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Crescent Road in Charleston.(courtesy of Jim Smallridge)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters are on the scene Tuesday night of a vacant house fire.

Metro 911 reports it started just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Crescent Road.

Photos sent into our newsroom show flames and heavy smoke in that area.

No other details are available now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

