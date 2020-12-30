Crews fight vacant house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters are on the scene Tuesday night of a vacant house fire.

Metro 911 reports it started just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Crescent Road.

Photos sent into our newsroom show flames and heavy smoke in that area.

No other details are available now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.