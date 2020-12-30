Enjoy Wednesday before wet not white nasties return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The work week will see a pleasant peak on Wednesday as warming south breezes and sunshine filtered between passing clouds act in tandem to push high temperatures into the 50s. The early morning frosted chill in the hollows will be the last sub-freezing air we see until at least the weekend.

Meanwhile a storm system winding up in the Rockies and about to swoop onto the Great Plains will takes its shield of rain, wind and snow through the Midwest and Mississippi Valley on its way into our region. But with the storm track passing thru the heartland of America, our region will fall on the warm side of the storm’s path assuring rain not snow or ice locally.

Thursday’s showers will be chilly with fog capping the hilltops. Highs will hang out in the 40s all day long. However by Friday a stiffening south wind will blow and prop temperatures to near 60 degrees making the new shower pattern on New Year’s Day a sort of preview of April to come!

By the weekend, clouds will linger as temperatures fall back toward seasonal levels. While a passing rain or snow shower is likely in spots, the reality is we are done with snow for the predictable future which likely means into mid-January.

