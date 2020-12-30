Advertisement

Enjoy Wednesday before wet not white nasties return

Late week weather to go downhill
Wet roads to usher in 2021
Wet roads to usher in 2021(WJRT)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The work week will see a pleasant peak on Wednesday as warming south breezes and sunshine filtered between passing clouds act in tandem to push high temperatures into the 50s. The early morning frosted chill in the hollows will be the last sub-freezing air we see until at least the weekend.

Meanwhile a storm system winding up in the Rockies and about to swoop onto the Great Plains will takes its shield of rain, wind and snow through the Midwest and Mississippi Valley on its way into our region. But with the storm track passing thru the heartland of America, our region will fall on the warm side of the  storm’s path assuring rain not snow or ice locally.

Thursday’s showers will be chilly with fog capping the hilltops. Highs will hang out in the 40s all day long. However by Friday a stiffening south wind will blow and prop temperatures to near 60 degrees making the new shower pattern on New Year’s Day a sort of preview of April to come!

By the weekend, clouds will linger as temperatures fall back toward seasonal levels. While a passing rain or snow shower is likely in spots, the reality is we are done with snow for the predictable future which likely means into mid-January.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Grocery store set to close
A three-vehicle crash in Lewis County, Kentucky, closed part of the AA Highway and sent four...
Crash closes part of AA Highway, sends 4 to the hospital
Suspect in custody after standoff situation
Man arrested and charged following standoff situation
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
Another Slick Holiday Travel
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look at a mild transition into a new year.
Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast | Snow continues to disappear in days ahead
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast