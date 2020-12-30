Firefighters urging people to follow space heater safety measures

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With temperatures falling, people turn to space heaters for extra warmth, but such heaters cause thousands of fires and hundreds of deaths a year.

Every winter, firefighters urge people to follow the following space heater tips to stay safe:

- Never leave a space heater close to anything flammable.

- Don’t use an extension cord or power strip with a space heater.

- Make sure your space heater is set on a level, flat surface to prevent it from getting knocked over.

- Never leave a space heater running while you sleep.

On Dec. 4, a fire in Pike County, Kentucky killed Arnold Thacker and Linda Mullins.

Mullins’ fiancé Chris Thacker told WSAZ it looked like the fire was caused by a space heater in their living room.

“It feels like a nightmare,” Thacker said. “No matter how much you want to wake up, it feels like my whole world is gone.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says space heaters lead to 25,000 residential fires and cause more than 300 deaths a year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.