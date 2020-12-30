Fugitive arrested in Clarksburg after allegedly shooting a Police Officer in Pennsylvania

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountain State Fugitive Task Force captured Koby Francis at an apartment complex in Clarksburg on Tuesday at around 6 pm.

Francis allegedly shot a City of McKeesport Police Officer on Dec. 20. Francis is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, person not to possess a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension trial or punishment, and escape.

According to Allegheny County Police, a phone tip led police to the Oakmoud Apartments where Francis was. The US Marshals began surveillance on the apartments before the arrest Tuesday night, according to Allegheny Police.

Francis is being held at the North Central Regional Jail. His extradition hearing is scheduled for after the new year in Harrison County.

The investigation and capture of Francis was a multi-agency partnership and effort which included the McKeesport Police Department, Allegheny County Police Department, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, West Virginia State Police, the United States Marshal’s Office, ATF, and FBI Pittsburgh. Also involved in the apprehension of Francis were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksburg Police Department, and Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

