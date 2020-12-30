Governor announces vaccination plan for individuals age 80 and older in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the state will start giving coronavirus vaccines to individuals age 80 and older starting Wednesday, December 30.

There is a limited supply of the vaccine at this time and the governor wants to remind everyone to be patient.

There will be an ongoing supply of COVID-19 vaccines for local health departments. Each department will announce the availability and location to get a vaccine.

If you’re a patient at a Federally Qualified Health Center and 80 years or older, they will be contacted by that center regarding access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Justice says he has directed the West Virginia National Guard to plan vaccination clinics at locations throughout the state, including at National Guard Armories. These clinics have not yet been scheduled. When they are scheduled, they will be announced accordingly.

The Governor wants to remind West Virginians to not to show up at local health departments or National Guard armories for vaccination unless a vaccination clinic for those age 80 and older is scheduled. Please do not overwhelm pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, or the COVID-19 hotline by calling repeatedly.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released a statement on Wednesday regarding the announcement of vaccines for those 80 years of age or older:

“After Gov. Justice’s announcement today regarding vaccinations, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department was flooded with people. Ideally, all these individuals would have had the opportunity to schedule an appointment. That’s not how it’s working today. We continue to process people as quickly and efficiently as possible and request your indulgence in cooperation.”

