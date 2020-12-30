Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced he is recommending all West Virginia elementary and middle schools to reopen to in-person learning on January 19.

Governor Justice announced this during a press conference on Wednesday.

He says this gives teachers, staff and students a little more than two weeks to prepare.

For high schools, the state will continue to use the map. Governor Justice says they are using the weekend to tweak the map to “some degrees.” One of the tweaks will be offering in-school learning for all counties that are orange. High schools will not return to in-person if the county is red.

Governor Justice also announced winter sports has been pushed back to March 1.

The governor discussed COVID-19 vaccines and says they are committed to get all teachers, staff and service personnel vaccinated. He says they will offer vaccines to all teachers and staff immediately for anyone over the age of 50. He says they plan to get this accomplished within the next two to three weeks.

They will double back and go back and get teachers and service personnel at schools under the age of 50 after that.

Vaccinations for those ages 80 or older in the general population will begin as early as Wednesday, December 30. Locations and times will be announced soon.

Governor Justice says after a good amount of those older than 80 years old get vaccinated, they could start vaccinating those 60 or older and move down.

West Virginia is still leading the way for coronavirus vaccinations, according to the Governor.

