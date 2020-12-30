Advertisement

Health department launches free COVID-19 testing site

Courtesy: AP Images.
Courtesy: AP Images.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has partnered with Unlimited Future, Inc. to offer free COVID-19 testing.

You can get tested Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1650 8th Avenue.

Testing is free to the public. No information is required. You can opt for drive-through testing or walk up.

No testing will be offered at this location on Thursday, December 31.

Unlimited Future, Inc. is a microenterprise business incubator with the mission of supplying the tools, resources, and connections people need to improve their economic status through entrepreneurship.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Accident on I-64 in Putnam County
UPDATE | I-64 reopens after crash

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ky. Auditor tests positive for COVID-19
This is as of December 14.
Over 30,000 dead people removed from voter rolls
WV DHHR County Alert System Map
54 out of 55 counties in W.Va. are red or orange
Coronavirus in West Virginia
34 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia