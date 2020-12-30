Health department launches free COVID-19 testing site

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has partnered with Unlimited Future, Inc. to offer free COVID-19 testing.

You can get tested Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1650 8th Avenue.

Testing is free to the public. No information is required. You can opt for drive-through testing or walk up.

No testing will be offered at this location on Thursday, December 31.

Unlimited Future, Inc. is a microenterprise business incubator with the mission of supplying the tools, resources, and connections people need to improve their economic status through entrepreneurship.

