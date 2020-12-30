Health Department to distribute COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County Health Department will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, December 31.

Officials say they will be giving the vaccine on site at 217 Kenova Avenue in Wayne from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They will be offered to anyone 80 years and older and you must be a resident of Wayne County.

The health department says they are collaborating with state and regional officials to mitigate the vaccination process.

