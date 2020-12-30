Advertisement

Health Department to distribute COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday

Courtesy of AP Images
Courtesy of AP Images(John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County Health Department will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, December 31.

Officials say they will be giving the vaccine on site at 217 Kenova Avenue in Wayne from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They will be offered to anyone 80 years and older and you must be a resident of Wayne County.

The health department says they are collaborating with state and regional officials to mitigate the vaccination process.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back

Latest News

Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County, as well as 79 new cases.
3 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 additional cases in Kanawha County
Long line outside of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
Governor announces vaccination plan for individuals age 80 and older in W.Va.
A woman is recovering at home Wednesday evening after getting shot in the leg overnight.
Victim in overnight shooting says shooter had wrong house
A woman faces felonious assault charges after a Christmas Eve stabbing in Oak Hill, Ohio.
Woman charged in southeast Ohio stabbing