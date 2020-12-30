Advertisement

Help on the way with unemployment benefits extension

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the months-long standoff following another round of COVID-19 pandemic relief completed, help is on the way for West Virginians.

“There are still quite a few West Virginia families that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

President Trump signed a $900 billion bill that includes $600 stimulus checks, adds another round to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses, extends two federal unemployment programs, and provides an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

While it’s not certain when the money will hit bank accounts, Adkins says the extension brings additional cash benefits.

" We don’t have the rules for that and how exactly it will look, so we could be a week or two out,” Adkins said. “If you receive any type of unemployment since mid-March, you’re going to be receiving an extra $300, the majority of people will be.”

The extension on unemployment benefits is in effect for 11 weeks, or until March 13.

Adkins stressed to avoid a delay in your payment, West Virginians are encouraged to not file a new claim.

“They don’t need to do anything,” Adkins said. “WorkForce will transition all its applications onto the 11 extra weeks that are coming.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mega Millions, Powerball climb | A chance at $739 million
Several stores set to close in Charleston Town Center
Grocery store set to close
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice announces elementary and middle schools will reopen for in-person learning; winter sports pushed back

Latest News

The Charleston Planning, Streets and Traffic committee has passed a bill that would limit where...
Charleston looks to limit people panhandling along streets
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.
COVID-19 Ky. | 3,784 new cases, 29 more deaths
Charleston looks to limit people panhandling along streets
Three more deaths due to COVID-19 are reported in Kanawha County, as well as 79 new cases.
3 more COVID-19 deaths, 79 additional cases in Kanawha County