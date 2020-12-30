Help on the way with unemployment benefits extension

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the months-long standoff following another round of COVID-19 pandemic relief completed, help is on the way for West Virginians.

“There are still quite a few West Virginia families that are struggling to make ends meet,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

President Trump signed a $900 billion bill that includes $600 stimulus checks, adds another round to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses, extends two federal unemployment programs, and provides an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits.

While it’s not certain when the money will hit bank accounts, Adkins says the extension brings additional cash benefits.

" We don’t have the rules for that and how exactly it will look, so we could be a week or two out,” Adkins said. “If you receive any type of unemployment since mid-March, you’re going to be receiving an extra $300, the majority of people will be.”

The extension on unemployment benefits is in effect for 11 weeks, or until March 13.

Adkins stressed to avoid a delay in your payment, West Virginians are encouraged to not file a new claim.

“They don’t need to do anything,” Adkins said. “WorkForce will transition all its applications onto the 11 extra weeks that are coming.”

