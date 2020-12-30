Inside job propels WVU hoops to win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia’s inside presence proved to be too much for Northeastern to handle as the Mountaineers closed out the 2020 portion of their season with a 73-51 win at the WVU Coliseum.

Derek Culver had 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 15 rebounds as WVU pulled away from the Huskies in the second half.

West Virginia scored 50 of its 73 points inside the paint.

9th-ranked West Virginia improves to 8-2 on the season and will play three of its next four Big 12 games on the road.

