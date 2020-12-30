Kanawha County first responders line up for COVID-19 vaccines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roughly 100 first responders rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

“It’s something I think is a personal choice but I think from all of the studies and research, I was inclined to take it,” said St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford after receiving his vaccine.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department teamed up with Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all first responders in the county who have yet to receive the vaccine.

“Our first responders every day put on the proper PPE to continue to protect themselves and their coworkers, as well as our patients,” said Monica Mason, deputy director of KCEAA. “So we just want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this.”

“I’ve had COVID-19 and I’ve had the antibodies for COVID-19 but I think when they offered this, this was a no-brainer for me to go ahead and get the vaccine,” said Chief Crawford.

“There’s just too many people dying from it,” Lt. Dan Wyatt, who’s with the St. Albans Police Department, told WSAZ. “I mean, well over 300,000 (people) so if there’s a vaccine available, believe me, I’m going to take it.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday for Kanawha County first responders. The clinic will go form 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the health department, located at 108 Lee St. East in Charleston.

“As we continue to work through the state’s vaccination distribution plan, we look forward to the day we can finally provide vaccinations to the general public,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

First responders who wish to be vaccinated should bring a smartphone or other device where they can access an email account.

