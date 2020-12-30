King’s Daughters attribute “accelerating spread” of COVID-19 to gatherings during holiday

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - King’s Daughters Medical Center says they processed the largest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single day on Tuesday.

They processed 276 cases. The previous high was 191 in late November.

Health officials with the hospital say they are attributing the accelerating spread of the virus to gatherings during the Christmas Holiday.

Although vaccines are rolling out, the medical center says it’s important to remain diligent to reduce the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.